Motocoin (MOTO) Hits Market Cap of $179,907.34

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Motocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Motocoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Motocoin has a market cap of $179,907.34 and approximately $26.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Motocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.02519521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00194242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00025328 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033946 BTC.

Motocoin Profile

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_. The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org.

Motocoin Coin Trading

Motocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Motocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Motocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.