Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Mplx reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Mplx has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

