Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research firms recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $732.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.