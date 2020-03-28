MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,874,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the February 27th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In related news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $7,640,110. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $95.98 on Friday. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.06.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

