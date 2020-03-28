Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €229.93 ($267.36).

MEURV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

About Munchener Ruckvers

