Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Short Interest Update

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,908,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the February 27th total of 22,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from to in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Also, VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

MUR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 6,231,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

