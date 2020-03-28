MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the February 27th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on MVC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 99,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MVC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.33. 161,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,744. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. MVC Capital had a net margin of 74.57% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MVC Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

