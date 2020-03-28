MVL (MVL) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptology, Cashierest and IDCM. MVL has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $124,664.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.04885653 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00065013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptology, UEX, IDEX, IDCM and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.