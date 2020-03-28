Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to report $860,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $860,000.00 and the lowest is $850,000.00. Myomo reported sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year sales of $6.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.72 million, with estimates ranging from $10.43 million to $11.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myomo.

MYO stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Myomo has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

