Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,611,000.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.