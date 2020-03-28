Myriad (XMY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $871.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000397 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,725,766,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

