Namecoin (NMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bitsane, Livecoin and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $6.50 million and $215.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,259.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.63 or 0.03333019 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Livecoin, BX Thailand, WEX, Bleutrade, YoBit and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

