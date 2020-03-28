Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 22.1% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $215.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bitsane and YoBit. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,225.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.65 or 0.03432057 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitsane, YoBit, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, WEX, SouthXchange, C-Patex, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Altcoin Trader, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.