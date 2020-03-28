NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One NANJCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $131,634.61 and approximately $3,893.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.02523090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195150 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043122 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

