Nano Reaches Market Cap of $63.36 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00007606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, RightBTC, Gate.io and Mercatox. Nano has a total market cap of $63.36 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,251.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.88 or 0.02061505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.77 or 0.03339395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00607785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00757012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00076984 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00025307 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00484148 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016001 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Mercatox, CoinEx, Koinex, Nanex, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Bitinka, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

