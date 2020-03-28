NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 27th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of MYSZ stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.65. 32,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.73.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

