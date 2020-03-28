National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Short Interest Update

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 665,200 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 27th total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. National General has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National General will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. National General’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National General by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National General during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of National General by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of National General during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National General by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

