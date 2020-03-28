National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of National Health Investors worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. 625,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.35.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,473,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

