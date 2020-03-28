National Pension Service Acquires 40,485 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $73,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.71.

NYSE:ITW traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.30. 1,818,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,488. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average of $169.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

