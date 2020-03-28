National Pension Service Buys 10,913 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $88,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

