National Pension Service Has $63.16 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,713 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of General Motors worth $63,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 82,542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

General Motors stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,220,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,868,832. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

