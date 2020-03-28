National Pension Service Has $83.82 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $83,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.47.

ISRG stock traded down $11.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.41. 1,617,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,785. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

