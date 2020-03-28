National Pension Service Increases Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Zoetis worth $79,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $6.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

