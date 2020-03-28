National Pension Service Purchases 178,360 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

National Pension Service grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,360 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $78,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,995 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $507,724,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of D traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

