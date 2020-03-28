National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of L3Harris worth $59,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $2,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.00. 2,163,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day moving average is $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

