National Pension Service Sells 8,208 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Target worth $86,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after buying an additional 306,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,686,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,631,000 after buying an additional 867,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,569,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $457,662,000 after buying an additional 378,872 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Target stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.74. 4,902,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,137,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.31. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

