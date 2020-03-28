National Pension Service Trims Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Biogen worth $75,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.17.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $8.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.75. 1,636,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.08. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

