NativeCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $19,641.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.02537389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00195718 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin’s total supply is 22,948,047 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

