Natmin Pure Escrow One Day Volume Tops $23.00 (NAT)

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Natmin Pure Escrow has a total market cap of $4,708.17 and $23.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Coinlim, Fatbtc and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Natmin Pure Escrow alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00054892 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000988 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Profile

NAT is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE. The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official website is www.natmin.io.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Trading

Natmin Pure Escrow can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BitMart and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Natmin Pure Escrow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Natmin Pure Escrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Natmin Pure Escrow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.