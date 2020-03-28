Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Short Interest Up 30.7% in March

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 27th total of 669,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. 397,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $787.15 million, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 0.89. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

