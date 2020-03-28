NavCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.35 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges including cfinex, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptopia. NavCoin has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $546,072.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003807 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,255,895 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, cfinex, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

