Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Short Interest Down 13.4% in March

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 27th total of 290,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 1,396.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 40,767 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNA stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 370,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.27%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is -56.07%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

