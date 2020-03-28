NCR (NYSE:NCR) Receives Media Impact Score of -3.83

Headlines about NCR (NYSE:NCR) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NCR earned a coverage optimism score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted NCR's analysis:

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE:NCR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. 2,747,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,048. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.70. NCR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

