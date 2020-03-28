Nebulas (NAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.93 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003978 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, OKEx, BCEX and Huobi. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and $4.42 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.04826731 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003582 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,879,132 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Neraex, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, Allcoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

