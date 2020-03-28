Nectar (NEC) Price Hits $0.0490 on Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $24.43, $20.33 and $32.15. Nectar has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $429.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nectar

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

