NEM (XEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $335.88 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA and BTC-Alpha. NEM has a market cap of $335.88 million and $22.81 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEM has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

NEM Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Poloniex, Crex24, Coinsuper, Liquid, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, Livecoin, Huobi, CoinTiger, Upbit, Koineks, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Binance, HitBTC, Coinbe, Exrates, Kryptono, Bittrex, Bithumb, OKEx, Bitbns, Zaif, Kuna, B2BX, Iquant and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

