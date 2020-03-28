Neo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $419.65 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $452.99 million and $419.65 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00102593 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, BitMart, Allcoin and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.02520615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00194946 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Gate.io, Coinsuper, BCEX, Exrates, Tidebit, OTCBTC, OKEx, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Upbit, Koinex, ZB.COM, BitMart, Huobi, Livecoin, Bittrex, Binance, Coinnest, COSS, DragonEX, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, TDAX, Bitinka, BigONE, Bitbns, CoinBene, BitForex, Bibox, Cryptopia, Coinrail, CoinEx, Ovis, Bitfinex, LBank, Cobinhood and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

