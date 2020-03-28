Neo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $414.87 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $463.73 million and $414.87 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $6.57 or 0.00105604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Exrates, BigONE and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.02509933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00194383 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bitbns, Huobi, CoinEgg, BitForex, Binance, Exrates, Livecoin, Ovis, Coinsuper, COSS, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Liquid, Bittrex, LBank, Bibox, CoinEx, BitMart, Cobinhood, Koinex, BigONE, OTCBTC, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, HitBTC, CoinBene, Allcoin, Bitinka, TDAX, BCEX, Cryptopia and Tidebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

