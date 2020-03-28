Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) has trended negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nestle earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Nestle’s analysis:

OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $102.06 on Friday. Nestle has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

