Nestree One Day Volume Reaches $809,474.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $925,963.33 and approximately $809,474.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031728 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000946 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,884,652 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

