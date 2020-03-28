Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Up 30.4% in March

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 27th total of 325,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 47,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $142,459.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UEPS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 1,258,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.45.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

UEPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

