Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,182 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

