Neumark Reaches Market Cap of $4.26 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Neumark has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $339.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay, YoBit, Liqui and HitBTC. During the last week, Neumark has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neumark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.02522093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00195533 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 71,520,187 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,988,347 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitBay, IDEX, YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.