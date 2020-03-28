Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $80,377.89

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00015108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $80,377.89 and approximately $4,051.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.04935115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00066664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00037079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

