Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) have trended neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intrinsyc Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.52. Intrinsyc Technologies has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 million and a PE ratio of -54.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.

About Intrinsyc Technologies

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

