Neutron (NTRN) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $177,080.70 and $7.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000881 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

