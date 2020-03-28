NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Tops $0.0019

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $9,125.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001536 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,741,125 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

