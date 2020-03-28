New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 2,006.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,733 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of New Media Investment Group worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWM opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

