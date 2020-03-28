New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,994,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 27th total of 12,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,180,000 after purchasing an additional 255,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 20,403,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,236,163. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRZ. Nomura increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

