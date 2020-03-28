Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

NMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 621,587 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $915.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

